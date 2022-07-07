RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Home » Business & Finance » GameStop, Occidental rise; USANA,…

GameStop, Occidental rise; USANA, Helen of Troy fall

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Seagen Inc., up $2.82 to $177.95.

Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

GameStop Corp., up $17.69 to $135.12.

The video game retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $15.14 to $154.75.

The personal and household products company cut its financial forecast as inflation crimps consumer spending.

USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $9.46 to $67.05.

The nutritional supplement maker said lockdowns in China hurt regional sales and it gave a disappointing financial update.

Alcoa Corp., up $3.02 to $45.65.

The aluminum maker is reportedly considering selling its ownership stake in Australia’s Portland Aluminum Smelter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.36 to $61.47.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Bank of America Corp., up 88 cents to $31.86.

Banks rose along with rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Meridian Bioscience Inc., down 28 cents to $33.27.

SD Biosensor and SJL Partners are buying the diagnostics company in a $1.53 billion, all-cash deal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

FCC taps GSA’s Hill to be new CIO

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up