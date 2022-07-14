RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Business & Finance » Conagra, APA fall; Taiwan…

Conagra, APA fall; Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic rise

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.38 to $83.67.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.91 to $108.

The bank’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Morgan Stanley, down 29 cents to $74.69.

The investment bank reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, down $3.45 to $10.58.

The owner of industrial properties cut its dividend.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.59 to $33.15.

The food producer cut its profit forecast and plans on more price increases as it deals with inflation.

APA Corp., down $1.32 to $31.58.

Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.

First Republic Bank, up $2.63 to $150.98.

The bank reported solid second-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down $3.20 to $54.99.

The gold miner slipped along with falling prices for the precious metal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up