Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.62 to $104.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.08 to $107.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $3.31 a gallon. August heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.63 a gallon. August natural gas fell 21 cents to $7.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,710.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $18.71 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.22 Japanese yen from 138.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0229 from $1.0151.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up