Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 3:37 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $5.01 to $102.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $5.11 to $106.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $3.25 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 46 cents to $7.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6.60 to $1,710.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 25 cents to $18.84 an ounce and September copper rose 11 cents to $3.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.05 Japanese yen from 138.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0151 from $1.0081.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

