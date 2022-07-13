RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 46 cents to $96.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 8 cents to $99.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas rose 53 cents to $6.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,735.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $19.19 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.32 Japanese yen from 136.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0062 from $1.0045.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up