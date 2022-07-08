RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.37 to $107.02 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $3.45 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas fell 27 cents to $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $19.24 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.18 Japanese yen from 136.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0173 from $1.0156.

