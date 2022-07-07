RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 3:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $4.20 to $102.73 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $3.96 to $104.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 18 cents to $3.42 a gallon. August heating oil rose 26 cents to $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas rose 79 cents to $6.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $3.20 to $1,739.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 3 cents to $19.19 an ounce and September copper rose 16 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.11 Japanese yen from 135.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.0156 from $1.0182.

