RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $8.93 to $99.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $10.73 to $102.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 36 cents to $3.33 a gallon. August heating oil fell 34 cents to $3.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 21 cents to $5.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $37.60 to $1,763.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 55 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper fell 18 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.67 Japanese yen from 135.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.0263 from $1.0425.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up