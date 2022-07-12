RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Business & Finance » Canoo, InMode rise; Gap,…

Canoo, InMode rise; Gap, PriceSmart fall

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., down 97 cents to $169.50.

The soda and snack maker slipped with the broader market, despite reporting solid financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up 33 cents to $9.25.

Peleton will stop making its own exercise bikes and treadmills, and expand its relationship with manufacturer Rexon Industrial.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.25 to $31.

The restaurant and arcade chain named a new executive team under recently installed CEO Chris Morris.

Gap Inc., down 44 cents to $8.32.

The fashion chain’s CEO, Sonia Syngal, is stepping down from her role after two years on the job.

Canoo Inc., up $1.26 to $3.63.

Walmart signed a deal to buy up to 10,000 delivery vehicles from the Arkansas-based electric vehicle maker.

InMode Ltd., up $3.59 to $26.73.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices raised its revenue forecast for the year.

PriceSmart Inc., down $6.99 to $65.54.

The warehouse club reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 66 cents to $20.66.

Energy stocks fell along with slumping oil prices.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up