SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Business & Finance » Wells Fargo, Carnival rise;…

Wells Fargo, Carnival rise; CalAmp, Lending Tree fall

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.86 to $40.76.

All the nation’s largest banks passed “stress tests” to determine whether they can withstand a severe economic downturn.

FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $243.24.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery giant reported a big jump in profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter.

LendingTree Inc., down $4.32 to $50.55.

The online lender said its second-quarter sales and earnings would miss its earlier forecasts.

CarMax Inc., up $6.60 to $98.36.

The operator of used-car dealerships reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street analysts were anticipating.

Zendesk Inc., up $16.22 to $74.17.

The provider of customer support software agreed to be bought by an investor group in a deal that values the company at about $10.2 billion.

CalAmp Corp., down $2.19 to $4.99.

The software and cloud services company reported a much bigger loss and lower sales than analysts were expecting.

Carnival Corp. up $1.20 to $10.85.

Despite reporting quarterly results that fell short of estimates, the cruise operator said bookings were picking up rapidly.

Seagen Inc., up $5.33 to $179.33.

The Wall Street Journal reported that pharma giant Merck is pushing ahead with a possible acquisition of the biotech company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up