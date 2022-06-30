FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Business & Finance » Walgreens, Duck Creek fall;…

Walgreens, Duck Creek fall; Spirit Airlines, Lindsay rise

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.97 to $37.90.

A big opioid settlement and a COVID-19 vaccine slowdown dragged on third-quarter earnings for the drugstore chain.

RH, down $25.06 to $212.26.

The luxury furniture store chain previously known as Restoration Hardware cut its sales forecast.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $6.53 to $100.71.

The hospital and health facility operator cut its profit forecast because of lower than expected patient volumes.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $3.56 to $14.85.

The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $3.91 to $16.37.

The computer technology company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.43 to $23.84.

The airline delayed its shareholder vote on a sale to Frontier Group Holdings until July 8.

Lindsay Corp., up $11.07 to $132.82.

The irrigation equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Phillips 66, down $2.59 to $81.99.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up