TreeHouse, Devon rise; Spirit Airlines, Royal Caribbean fall

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., down $1.95 to $22.57.

Frontier Group sweetened its buyout offer for the airline.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 94 cents to $41.54.

The food maker is reportedly considering selling its meal prep business.

Devon Energy Corp., up $4.02 to $57.79.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 3 cents to $31.02.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.31 to $37.20.

Airlines remain under pressure from scrutiny over widespread flight disruptions.

Royal Caribbean Croup, down $1.43 to $40.33.

Cruise lines slipped as investors remain concerned about the lingering effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices on the industry.

Pfizer Inc., up 29 cents to $51.88

The drug developer said tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 54 cents to $42.19.

Reliance Industries is reportedly in talks with global banks to raise money for a buyout of the drugstore operator’s international business.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

