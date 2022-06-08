RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Moderna, Roku rise; Scotts Miracle-Gro, Charles River fall

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 4:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $9.05 to $93.13.

The lawn and garden care company slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Campbell Soup Co., up 71 cents to $47.31.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice raised its revenue forecast for the year.

DocuSign Inc., up $2.36 to $90.10.

The maker of electronic signature technology announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft.

Moderna Inc., up $3.19 to $148.53.

The drugmaker said an experimental vaccine that combines its original COVID-19 shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work.

Western Digital Corp., down $2.50 to $57.82.

The maker of data storage devices said it’s reviewing options for separating its flash and hard disk drive businesses.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., down $10.31 to $236.90.

The provider of pharmaceutical research services warned investors of weak earnings growth in the second quarter.

O-I Glass Inc., up 68 cents to $17.65.

The glass container maker gave investors an encouraging update on second-quarter earnings growth.

Roku Inc., up $8.46 to $101.88.

The video streaming company is reportedly a buyout target for Netflix.

