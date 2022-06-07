RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Business & Finance » Kohl's, JM Smucker rise;…

Kohl’s, JM Smucker rise; Target, Encompass fall

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.69 to $155.98.

The retailer is canceling orders from suppliers and slashing prices as consumers shift spending from goods to services.

Kohl’s Corp., up $3.97 to $45.59.

The retailer is in advanced talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group for about $8 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 5 cents to $12.43.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named a new chief financial officer.

Coupa Software Inc., up $1.91 to $74.04.

The business software company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.05 to $130.31.

The jam maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $1.81 to $39.06.

The restaurant and arcade chain beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Encompass Health Corp., down $3.48 to $61.37.

The healthcare services company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up 11 cents to $4.98.

The clothing chain raised its earnings forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up