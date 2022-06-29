How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/29/2022

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year.…

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year.

The S&P 500 index has been volatile all week, and is down 20% for the year as investors worry about inflation and rising interest rates. Small company stocks fell sharply.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,818.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.32 points, or 0.3%, to 31,029.31.

The Nasdaq fell 3.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,177.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.47 points, or 1.1%, to 1,719.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 92.91 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 471.37 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 429.73 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.37 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 947.35 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is down 5,308.99 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,467.08 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 525.94 points, or 23.4%.

