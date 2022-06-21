Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost last week in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 2.4%. It’s still 21.5% below the record high it set in January. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.1%.

Markets will be closely watching congressional testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clues about the Fed’s thinking about inflation and future interest rate hikes.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 89.95 points, or 2.4%, to 3,764.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.1%, to 30,530.25.

The Nasdaq rose 270.95 points, or 2.5%, to 11,069.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.34 points, or 1.7%, to 1,694.03.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,001.39 points, or 21%.

The Dow is down 5,808.05 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,575.67 points, or 29.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 551.28 points, or 24.6%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up