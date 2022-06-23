RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/23/2022

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains.

Trading was wobbly throughout the day as investors remained focused on another day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s goal of “keeping inflation expectations well and truly anchored” as the Fed tries to rein in surging prices. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.84 points, or 1%, to 3,795.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.23 points, or 0.6%, to 30,677.36.

The Nasdaq rose 179.11 points, or 1.6%, to 11,232.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.40 points, or 1.3%, to 1,711.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 120.89 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 788.58 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 433.84 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.98 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 970.45 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is down 5,660.94 points, or 15.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,412.78 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 533.64 points, or 23.8%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up