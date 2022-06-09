RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » Business & Finance » Five Below, Zendesk fall;…

Five Below, Zendesk fall; Oxford, Signet rise

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Five Below Inc., down $1.86 to $133.51.

The discount retailer cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Forward Air Corp., down 17 cents to $93.70.

The cargo industry contractor held up better than the broader market following an an encouraging operations update.

Greif Inc., up $3.69 to $64.60.

The industrial packaging company raised its profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter results.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $4.56 to $96.44.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $5.63 to $67.83.

The jewelry store chain’s fiscal first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Zendesk Inc., down $11.48 to $69.04.

The customer-service software maker plans to remain an independent company following a strategic review.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 27 cents to $3.80.

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up $7.15 to $184.22.

Samsung is reportedly considering buying the chipmaker.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

DoD’s largest solar array opens at Fort Bragg

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up