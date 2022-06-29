FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 3:24 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.98 to $109.78 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.72 to $116.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $6.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.70 to $1,817.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $20.74 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.54 Japanese yen from 136.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.0442 from $1.0523.

