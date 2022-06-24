SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $3.35 to $107.62 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $3.07 to $113.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 12 cents to $3.88 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $6.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,830.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 8 cents to $21.13 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $3.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.25 Japanese yen from 134.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.0549 from $1.0519.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up