Business & Finance

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 3:29 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.92 to $104.27 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.69 to $110.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 6 cents to $3.73 a gallon. July heating oil fell 6 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 62 cents to $6.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.60 to $1,829.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38 cents to $21.04 an ounce and July copper fell 20 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.96 Japanese yen from 136.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0519 from $1.0566.

