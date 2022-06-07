RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 3:12 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $4.16 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $9.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $1,852.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.18 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 132.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0691.

