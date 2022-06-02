RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 3:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.61 to $116.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.32 to $117.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 12 cents to $4.19 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $4.21 a gallon. July natural gas fell 21 cents to $8.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.70 to $1,871.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 36 cents to $22.28 an ounce and July copper rose 22 cents to $4.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.87 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0654.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

