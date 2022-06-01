Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $115.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $115.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 69 cents to $116.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 15 cents to $4.07 a gallon. July heating oil rose 20 cents to $4.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 55 cents to $8.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 30 cents to $1,848.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 23 cents to $21.92 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.13 Japanese yen from 128.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0654 from $1.0737.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.