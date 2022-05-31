RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Unilever, DexCom rise; Gold Fields, LivePerson fall

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.55 to $69.31.

Energy companies fell as the price of U.S. crude oil gave up an early gain and turned lower.

LivePerson Inc., down 27 cents to $16.78.

The messaging company, whose stock has lost 70% over the past year, was criticized by one of its large sharholders, Starboard Value.

DexCom Inc., up $8.86 to $297.94.

The maker of glucose monitors for diabetes patients denied speculation it was considering buying rival medical device company Insulet.

PotlatchDeltic Corp., down $3.56 to $52.46.

The real estate investment trust is buying CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc., up 50 cents to $23.17.

The Canadian energy company is restarting an oil platform project off Newfoundland and Labrador called the West White Rose Project.

Gold Fields Limited, down $2.86 to $9.34.

The South African gold miner is buying Canadian mining company Yamana Gold.

Deutsche Bank, down 7 cents to $11.18.

Authorities raided the German bank’s offices amid claims that it exaggerated the sustainability credentials of some products.

Unilever PLC, up $4.35 to $48.33.

The maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soap had its best day in more than two years after appointing an activist investor to its board.

