Tesla, Occidental rise; New Relic, Merck fall

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 4:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Motorola Solutions Inc., up $13.75 to $215.29.

The communications equipment maker’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tesla Inc., up $41.59 to $769.59.

CEO Elon Musk suspended his plan to buy social media company Twitter.

New Relic Inc., down $1.22 to $46.60.

The cloud-based software analytics company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Natural Alternatives International Inc., up $1.47 to $10.48.

Investors were encouraged by the nutritional supplement maker’s financial results and forecast.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up 55 cents to $6.76.

The owner of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant chains gave investors an encouraging business update.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $4.86 to $64.08.

The energy company gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 90 cents to $5.33.

The electric air taxi developer’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., down 42 cents to $90.41.

The drug developer and some peers slipped as the sector lagged the broader market.

