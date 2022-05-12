RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Tapestry, Sonos rise; AmerisourceBergen, Capital One fall

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 4:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Disney Co., down 90 cents to $104.31.

The entertainment giant’s fiscal second-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $1.09 to $25.08.

The plant-based meat company reported disappointing first-quarter financial results as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell.

Sonos Inc., up $2.71 to $21.72.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Tapestry Inc. up $4.11 to $30.63.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $9.69 to $151.61

The prescription drug distributor told investors that it’s resuming stock buybacks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.57 to $34.34.

The copper miner slipped along with falling prices for the metal.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $5.44 to $114.15.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Twitter Inc., down $1.01 to $45.08.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Elon Musk’s late disclosure of his stake in the social media company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

