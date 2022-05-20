RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Home » Business & Finance » Ross Stores, Applied Materials…

Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Palo Alto, Deckers rise

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $28.49 to $255.28.

The maker of Ugg footwear handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $42.31 to $478.68.

The security software maker raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.24 to $31.54.

The shoe store’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., down $4.28 to $ 106.46.

The maker of chipmaking equipment reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results due to supply chain issues.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $2 to $78.84.

The defense contractor gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Match Group Inc., up $1.65 to $76.70.

The operator of dating app Match.com withdrew its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after it made concessions in a billing dispute.

Deere & Co., down $51.31 to $313.31.

Investors were disappointed by the tractor maker’s latest financial report.

Ross Stores Inc., down $20.83 to $71.87.

The discount retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results and said inflation would hurt profits.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up