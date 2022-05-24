RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Business & Finance » Official: Nine Lebanese banks…

Official: Nine Lebanese banks to withdraw from Cyprus

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 7:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Nine Lebanese banks are shutting down their operations on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a representative of the Cyprus Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The banks will close their branches on the island within a period of time that will allow them to wind down operations in an orderly fashion, said the representative, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not allowed to discuss the matter publicly.

He said the shuttering of the branches won’t adversely affect the east Mediterranean island’s economy. Total deposits and loans held by the branches on the island amount to less than 1% of the entire Cypriot banking system’s deposits and loans, and the majority of those belong to non-residents.

The Cyprus Central Bank received no explanation regarding the decision, but the closure may be a bid by Lebanese authorities to pre-empt a potential capital flight amid the country’s ongoing economic chaos.

The central bank reassured clients that all deposits below 100,000 euros were fully guaranteed, while deposits above that sum will be covered at 50%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up