RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » Business & Finance » JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts…

JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts rise; Broadcom, Amazon fall

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Broadcom Inc., down $16.83 to $526.36.

The chipmaker is reportedly offering to buy cloud-computing company VMware.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $3.01 to $133.77.

The maker of “The Sims” and other video games is reportedly considering offering itself for sale.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $7.26 to $124.60.

The bank gave investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $7.50 to $123.62.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games completed its buyout of “Farmville” maker Zynga.

Bank of America Corp., up $2.01 to $35.87.

Banks gained ground along with rising bond yields, which permit them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $2.04 to $38.35.

The copper miner’s stock rose along with the metal’s price.

Pfizer Inc., up 41 cents to $52.88.

The drug developer said three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5.

Amazon.com Inc., down 68 cents to $2,151.14.

The online retail giant is reportedly looking to cut some of its warehouse capacity as the pandemic-driven surge fades.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up