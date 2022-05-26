RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Business & Finance » Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up