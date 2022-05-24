RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 52 cents to $109.77 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 14 cents to $113.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.81 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.78 a gallon. June natural gas rose 6 cents to $8.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $17.60 to $1,865.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $22.06 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 126.82 Japanese yen from 127.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0725 from $1.0693.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

Navy cutting back emissions, moving toward green vehicles in coming years

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up