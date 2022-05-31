RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 40 cents to $114.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.17 to $122.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $4.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 58 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.90 to $1,848.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $21.69 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.65 Japanese yen from 127.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0785.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up