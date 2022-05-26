RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $3.76 to $114.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $3.37 to $117.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $3.88 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.97 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $1.30 to $1,847.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $21.97 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.19 Japanese yen from 127.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0720 from $1.0688.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

