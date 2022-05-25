RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 56 cents to $110.33 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.87 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $8.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $19.10 to $1,846.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 19 cents to $21.87 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.32 Japanese yen from 126.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0688 from $1.0725.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up