RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.02 to $113.23 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 51 cents to $112.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.84 a gallon. June heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.74 a gallon. June natural gas fell 23 cents to $8.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 90 cents to $1,842.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $21.67 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.83 Japanese yen from 127.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.0546 from $1.0598.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up