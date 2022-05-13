RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:16 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $4.36 to $110.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $4.10 to $111.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 17 cents to $3.96 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $7.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $16.40 to $1,808.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 23 cents to $21 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar rose to 129.36 Japanese yen from 128.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0406 from $1.0371.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

