RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 42 cents to $106.13 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 6 cents to $107.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 10 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $7.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $29.10 to $1,824.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 81 cents to $20.77 an ounce and July copper fell 11 cents to $4.10 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.11 Japanese yen from 129.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.0371 from $1.0531.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

Spy agencies look to standardize use of open source intelligence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up