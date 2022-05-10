RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $17.60 to $1,841 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 40 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.15 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.42 Japanese yen from 130.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0531 from $1.0566.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

