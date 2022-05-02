RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » Business & Finance » Activision, Hilltop Holdings rise;…

Activision, Hilltop Holdings rise; Jeld-Wen, Moody’s fall

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Hilltop Holdings Inc., up $4.73 to $30.22.

The insurance holding company is buying back up to $400 million of its own stock.

On Semiconductor Corp., up $3.51 to $55.62.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., up $1.47 to $28.55.

The Nashville-based chain of outpatient clinics gave investors an encouraging update on a deal with Healthcare Trust of America.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.46 to $78.06.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 98 cents to $28.88.

The drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree as a treatment for ADHD in adults.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., down $1.74 to $19.05.

The manufacturer of doors and windows reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Global Payments Inc., down $12.62 to $124.36.

The Atlanta-based electronic payment processor reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Moody’s Corp., down $15.35 to $301.13.

The credit rating agency’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

April's TSP performance goes down almost across the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up