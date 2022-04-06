Spirit Airlines, Microsoft fall; Tilray, Landstar rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Landstar System Inc., up $1.25 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Landstar System Inc., up $1.25 to $142.27.

The freight shipper raised its first-quarter revenue forecast.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 64 cents to $26.28.

JetBlue Airways offered to buy its rival budget airline for about $3.6 billion, possibly scuppering Spirit’s merger with Frontier Airlines.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., up $1.07 to $24.24.

The technology company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Gogo Inc., up $1.46 to $20.65.

The in-flight internet provider will replace SPX FLOW in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on April 8.

Tilray Brands Inc., up 22 cents to $7.25.

The cannabis company reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter earnings.

RPM International Inc., up $4.04 to $87.16.

The specialty chemicals company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Microsoft Corp., down $11.38 to $299.50.

Technology companies slipped as Wall Street prepares for higher interest rates, which tend to hurt stocks that are seen as the priciest.

Home Depot Inc., down $6.32 to $298.54.

Concerns about rising inflation weighed on retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending.

