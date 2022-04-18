RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Business & Finance » Southwest Gas, Bank of…

Southwest Gas, Bank of America rise; Schwab, DiDi fall

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.28 to $38.85.

The bank posted a much smaller decline in profits than some rivals reported last week.

Twitter Inc., up $3.37 to $48.45.

The company announced a takeover defense after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the messaging platform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.72 to $88.22.

The company’s board said it would explore a sale after receiving a bid that was higher than one from Carl Icahn, which the company called “inadequate.”

Charles Schwab Corp., down $7.81 to $74.94.

The online brokerage reported results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.33 to $40.03.

The credit card issuer reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

DiDi Global Inc., down 45 cents to $2.01.

The Chinese ride-hailing company said it would hold a shareholder meeting May 23 to vote on delisting its U.S. shares.

Natus Medical Inc., up $7.46 to $33.51.

The medical device maker agreed to be acquired for $33.50 a share in cash by the investment firm ArchiMed.

Coterra Energy Inc., up $1.35 to $30.77.

Energy companies were higher as natural gas prices rose sharply.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up