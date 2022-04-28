McDonald’s, Qualcomm rise; Ford, Domino’s fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
McDonald’s Corp., up $7.05 to $254.19.
Higher menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions helped the fast-food chain beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.
Meta Platforms Inc., up $30.78 to $205.73.
Facebook’s parent company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.
Align Technology Inc., down $55.77 to $304.66.
The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
Ford Motor Co., down 23 cents to $14.62.
The automaker’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as a shortage of computer chips held back production.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $38.41 to $558.89.
The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Qualcomm Inc., up $13.09 to $148.19.
The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Merck & Co., up $4.17 to $88.58.
The pharmaceutical company handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $19.03 to $353.88.
The pizza chain’s first-quarter profits and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.