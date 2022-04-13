RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022

Wall Street ended higher Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest round of corporate earnings and an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines that bodes well for the travel industry.

Travel-related companies had some of the biggest gains. The S&P 500 is coming off three straight losses brought on by persistent worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve will respond to it.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,446.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.23 points, or 1%, to 34,564.59.

The Nasdaq rose 272.02 points, or 2%, to 13,643.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.17 points, or 1.9%, to 2,025.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 41.69 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 156.63 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 67.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.54 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 319.59 points, or 6.7%.

The Dow is down 1,773.71 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,001.38 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 220.21 points, or 9.8%.

