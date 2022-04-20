RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 4:26 PM

Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after another bumpy day of trading.

Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead. IBM jumped and helped give the Dow a bump after after reporting results that beat analysts’ estimates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.76 points, or 0.1%, to 4,459.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.59 points, or 0.7%, to 35,160.79.

The Nasdaq fell 166.59 points, or 1.2%, to 13,453.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.42 points, or 0.4%, to 2,038.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 66.86 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 709.56 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 101.99 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.21 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 306.73 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,177.51 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,191.91 points, or 14%.

The Russell 2000 is down 207.13 points, or 9.2%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

