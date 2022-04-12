How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weigh new data on inflation. The pullback…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weigh new data on inflation.

The pullback follows back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively. A report showed inflation is still at its highest level in 40 years.

Still, a faint silver lining was that inflation unexpectedly slowed in March on a month-over-month basis, after excluding the costs of food and fuel. The Fed pays close attention to that number, and Treasury yields fell immediately after the report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.08 points, or 0.3%, to 4,397.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.72 points, or 0.3%, to 34,220.36.

The Nasdaq fell 40.38 points, or 0.3%, to 13,371.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.61 points, or 0.3%, to 1,986.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.83 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 500.76 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 339.42 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.63 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 368.73 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is down 2,117.94 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,273.40 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 258.38 points, or 11.5%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.