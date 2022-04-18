RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 4:25 PM

Stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday as worries about rising interest rates and high inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports from banks.

Stocks have struggled this year as the highest inflation in generations forces the Federal Reserve into a U-turn on the low-interest-rate policies that helped markets soar and the economy to rev in recent years.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.90 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,411.69.

The Nasdaq fell 18.72 points, or 0.1%, to 13,332.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.85 points, or 0.7%, to 1,990.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 374.49 points, or 7.9%.

The Dow is down 1,926.61 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,312.61 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 255.18 points, or 11.4%.

