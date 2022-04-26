RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
General Electric, Zions Bancorp fall; Whirlpool, Axalta rise

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

General Electric Co., down $9.29 to $80.59.

The industrial conglomerate warned investors that inflation and other pressures weighed on its profit forecast for the year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up 44 cents to $151.54.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs raised its profit forecast for the year.

Whirlpool Corp., up $8.29 to $187.16.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances reported strong first-quarter profits and increased its stock buyback plan by $2 billion.

Zions Bancorp, down $5.26 to $55.83. The financial holding company warned that its fee income will decrease as it reduces some of its overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $13.44 to $125.32.

The hospital and health facility operator’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., up $1.12 to $26.24.

The high-performance coating system maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down $1.49 to $11.57.

Widespread flight cancellations in April plus the need to hire and train more pilots will delay the airline’s return to profitability.

Sherwin-Williams Co., up $23.35 to $271.37.

The paint and coatings maker reported strong financial results and said supply chain challenges are easing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

