Delta, Fastenal rise; JPMorgan Chase, NanoString fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.40…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.40 to $41.02.

The airline reported strong first-quarter revenue and said bookings have surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.24 to $127.30.

The bank reported disappointing first-quarter financial results as it wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets.

Fastenal Co., up $1.29 to $58.98.

The distributor of nuts and bolts for the building industry beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $7.50 to $106.08.

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

NanoString Technologies Inc., down $11.08 to $21.87.

The maker of genetic diagnostic systems gave investors a weak revenue update.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $3.08 to $105.17.

The digital payments company’s chief financial officer resigned and took the same position at Walmart.

Sierra Oncology Inc., up $15.23 to $54.75.

GlaxoSmithKline is buying the drug developer for about $1.9 billion.

Antares Pharma Inc., up $1.84 to $5.58.

Halozyme is buying the drug developer for about $960 million.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.