RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Delta, Fastenal rise; JPMorgan…

Delta, Fastenal rise; JPMorgan Chase, NanoString fall

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.40 to $41.02.

The airline reported strong first-quarter revenue and said bookings have surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.24 to $127.30.

The bank reported disappointing first-quarter financial results as it wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets.

Fastenal Co., up $1.29 to $58.98.

The distributor of nuts and bolts for the building industry beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $7.50 to $106.08.

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

NanoString Technologies Inc., down $11.08 to $21.87.

The maker of genetic diagnostic systems gave investors a weak revenue update.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $3.08 to $105.17.

The digital payments company’s chief financial officer resigned and took the same position at Walmart.

Sierra Oncology Inc., up $15.23 to $54.75.

GlaxoSmithKline is buying the drug developer for about $1.9 billion.

Antares Pharma Inc., up $1.84 to $5.58.

Halozyme is buying the drug developer for about $960 million.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up