RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 67 cents to $104.69 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.75 to $109.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.78 a gallon. June natural gas rose 35 cents to $7.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $20.40 to $1,911.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 9 cents to $23.09 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.46 Japanese yen from 130.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.0567 from $1.0504.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up